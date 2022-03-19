How to adjust a Mac’s overall sound volume and alert volume

While not a hidden setting, it can make a big difference in avoiding missing beeps or having them blast you out of your headphones.

(Macworld.com) on

body>

macOS has two distinct volume control options in the Sound preference pane that affect how a Mac produces sound.

  • At the bottom of the Sound preference pane, you can drag an Output volume slider left or right to decrease or increase sound output. You can also opt to use a keyboard's volume control keys (if you have those keys) or through the Control Center or Sound menu item.
  • In the Sound Effects tab in the Sound preference pane, a separate slider next to Alert volume controls how loud sounds made by the system are to indicate an action or due to a notification.
The Alert volume slider in the middle controls sound effect and notification volume; the Output volume slider at the bottom affects overall audio output.

Some people never adjust the Sound Effect tab's Alert volume and are blasted by pings, plinks, and boops that are substantially louder than the sound they're listening to through speakers, headphones, or earbuds. You can also find the level is so low or disabled that you're missing important audio feedback for your actions or those of an app.

Note as well that the Play sound effect through popup menu lets you split audio feedback to any selected sound output device instead of routing it through the output destination selected in the Output tab in the Sound preference pane.

If you need more granular control or want to clear up or manage other aspects of the Mac audio system, Rogue Amoeba's SoundSource ($39) provides an extensive set of options in a system menu.

SoundSource provides volume control, equalization, and per-app level settings, among other features.

SoundSource

SoundSource
MSRP: $39; $19 upgrade; free trial available
Best Prices Today: $39 at Rogue Amoeba

Ask Mac 911

We've compiled a list of the questions we get asked most frequently, along with answers and links to columns: read our super FAQ to see if your question is covered. If not, we're always looking for new problems to solve! Email yours to mac911@macworld.com, including screen captures as appropriate and whether you want your full name used. Not every question will be answered, we don't reply to email, and we cannot provide direct troubleshooting advice.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.

Glenn Fleishman

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Cate Bacon

Aruba Instant On AP11D

The strength of the Aruba Instant On AP11D is that the design and feature set support the modern, flexible, and mobile way of working.

Dr Prabigya Shiwakoti

Aruba Instant On AP11D

Aruba backs the AP11D up with a two-year warranty and 24/7 phone support.

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?