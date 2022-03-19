The iPhone 14 might be the first new iPhone to use an old chip

Apple is rumored to make the A16 exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro.

(Macworld.com) on

Ever since the original iPhone launched in 2007, each model has arrived with two significant improvements: a better camera and a better chip. For the first time, the iPhone 14 might break that streak.

A report from Ming-Chi Kuo claims that Apple will differentiate the iPhone and iPhone Pro lines further this year by only including the new A16 processor in the iPhone 14 Pro. He says the iPhone 14 and new iPhone 14 Max will use the same A15 chip as the iPhone 13. While Apple used different processors in the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro models for the first time, with the A15 in the Pro models having an extra GPU core, it has never used an old iPhone chip in a new iPhone.

  • iPhone (2007): Samsung S5L8900 (400 MHz)
  • iPhone 3G (2008): Samsung S5L8900 (412 MHz)
  • iPhone 3GS (2009): Samsung S5PC100 (600 MHz)
  • iPhone 4: A4
  • iPhone 4s: A5
  • iPhone 5/5c: A6
  • iPhone 5s: A7
  • iPhone 6/6 Plus: A8
  • iPhone 6s/6s Plus: A9
  • iPhone 7/iPhone 7 Plus: A10
  • iPhone 8/iPhone X: A11
  • iPhone XR/XS/XS Max: A12
  • iPhone 11/11 Pro/11 Pro Max: A13
  • iPhone 12/12 mini/12 Pro/12 Pro Max: A14
  • iPhone 13/13 mini: A15 (4-core GPU)
  • iPhone 13 Pro/13 Pro Max: A15 (5-core GPU)

Using last year's chip in a new iPhone would be a first for Apple. While the A15 is plenty fast and capable of powering the iPhone 14, it could affect longevity, as the iPhone 14 Pro would presumably have a longer lifespan than the iPhone 14.

Kuo also adds that all four new models will likely come with 6GB RAM, with the difference being faster LPDDR5 in the 14 Pro versus LPDDR4X in the iPhone 14. All iPhone 13 models use LPDDR4X RAM, though the iPhone 13 and 13 mini only have 4GB versus 6GB in the Pro models.

Apple is expected to further differentiate the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models with a new notchless screen design and a 48MP camera. However, making the A16 processor exclusive to the iPhone Pro would be a dramatic difference between the two models that would surely entice buyers to upgrade.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Simon

Michael Simon

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Cate Bacon

Aruba Instant On AP11D

The strength of the Aruba Instant On AP11D is that the design and feature set support the modern, flexible, and mobile way of working.

Dr Prabigya Shiwakoti

Aruba Instant On AP11D

Aruba backs the AP11D up with a two-year warranty and 24/7 phone support.

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?