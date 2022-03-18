tvOS 15.4 lets you finally log in to captive Wi-Fi portals on Apple TV

Apple has released tvOS 15.4 alongside iOS 15.4 and macOS 12.3, and while it's not quite as jam-packed with new features, there are a couple that may improve your Apple TV experience.



If you've ever tried to log into a Wi-Fi on an Apple TV at a hotel, dorm, or somewhere else with a unique sign-in portal, you probably hit a brick wall. That's because the Apple TV isn't like the iPhone or Mac in that it can't allow pop-up web portal login windows, so it would often connect but stopped short of allowing you to actually use the network.

In tvOS 15.4, a feature called Captive Wi-Fi lets you use your iPhone or iPad to connect your Apple TV to networks that need extra sign-in steps. During the connection process, your Apple TV will prompt you to continue on your iPhone or iPad. You can then grab that device and follow the on-screen instructions to complete setup just as you would when setting up a new Apple TV.

In addition to Captive Wi-Fi, tvOS 15.4 also includes a new Up Next queue that's accessible while watching something and the new LGBTQ+ Siri voice. You can download the tvOS 15.4 update by going to the Settings app and clicking Software Updates.