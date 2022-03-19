Optus is offering a deal on its Internet Family Entertainer plans with Netflix

(PC World) on

Credit: Dreamstime: Info849943

Circling back to news that Optus has launched Family Entertainer Internet plans that come bundled with Standard Netflix subscriptions on its SubHub platform, we can now also confirm that Optus is offering a promotional deal on these plans. 

If you're one of the approximately 6 million Aussies who are currently Netflix subscribers, or you've been thinking of subscribing, signing up to one could make it a little easier to access your Internet, Netflix, and any other subscriptions you might have in one spot, which more importantly, should give you more time to concentrate on the good stuff - the actual entertainment.

If you already subscribe to Netflix, Optus says you can keep your existing Netflix account by simply migrating it across to SubHub without losing any of your preferences or your viewing history.

The deal on offer from Optus is AU$10 off the recurring monthly fees for the first 6 months of your plan. You can take advantage of this offer by following the Optus Internet Family Entertainer plan links in the widget below: 





Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags optusnetflixSubHub

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Dominic Bayley

Dominic Bayley

PC World
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Cate Bacon

Aruba Instant On AP11D

The strength of the Aruba Instant On AP11D is that the design and feature set support the modern, flexible, and mobile way of working.

Dr Prabigya Shiwakoti

Aruba Instant On AP11D

Aruba backs the AP11D up with a two-year warranty and 24/7 phone support.

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?