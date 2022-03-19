Apple Park evacuated for hours after worker finds a suspcious white powder

The situation is now under control.

(Macworld.com) on

Santa Clara authorities report that a portion of Apple Park was evacuated Tuesday after a suspicious substance was found inside an envelope. According to the NBC Bay Area news network, the situation has been cleared and workers were allowed to return to the building.

At around noon PT on Tuesday, a fire alarm was pulled at Apple Park when a white powder substance was discovered. Workers in the immediate area were evacuated for about two hours while the Santa Clara County Fire and Sheriff's office investigated. Nothing dangerous was found, and workers returned to the office at around 3 pm PT, according to reports.

The incident draws to mind the 2001 anthrax attacks when letters containing anthrax spores were mailed to several lawmakers and media offices resulting in five deaths. Authorities haven't said what the substance was or why it was in the envelope.

According to The Verge, Apple said authorities concluded that there was no presence of hazardous materials and all sections of Apple Park are operating normally.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Simon

Michael Simon

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Cate Bacon

Aruba Instant On AP11D

The strength of the Aruba Instant On AP11D is that the design and feature set support the modern, flexible, and mobile way of working.

Dr Prabigya Shiwakoti

Aruba Instant On AP11D

Aruba backs the AP11D up with a two-year warranty and 24/7 phone support.

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?