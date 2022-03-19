Take a look at the first Mac Studio seen in the wild

Lucky French customer gets an early device due to Apple Store blunder.

(Macworld.com) on

The Mac Studio doesn't officially go on sale until this Friday, March 18, but one lucky French customer hasn't had to wait that long. As a result of an apparent store error they received their Studio yesterday, and promptly sent a bunch of photos to the news site mac4ever.

The customer, identified only as Simon, ordered an M1 Max edition of Apple's new compact desktop Mac this week and was surprised when it was handed over the very next day. As ever on the internet, a number of commenters declared the whole thing fake news–Simon documented this in a series of photos.

Mac Studio received earlyHere is the first Mac Studio seen outside of Apple's presentation.mac4ever

To put this bit of luck in perspective, we checked Apple's site and attempted to buy the M1 Max version of the Mac Studio. It will ship, the site says, in 3-4 weeks, well into mid-April.

We hope this mishap (which mac4ever poetically describes as une bévue qui fait plaisir, or a blunder that makes you happy) doesn't result in anyone losing their job; on the plus side, the site declines to name the store in question. This isn't the first time that an Apple product has been sent out early by mistake, with customers receiving AirTags and the M1 iPad Pro a day or two ahead of the official launch date last year. But that doesn't mean Apple won't be less annoyed about it happening again.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.

David Price

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Cate Bacon

Aruba Instant On AP11D

The strength of the Aruba Instant On AP11D is that the design and feature set support the modern, flexible, and mobile way of working.

Dr Prabigya Shiwakoti

Aruba Instant On AP11D

Aruba backs the AP11D up with a two-year warranty and 24/7 phone support.

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?