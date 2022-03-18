Download the best part of the iPhone SE on your iPhone 13 right now

You don't need to buy a new phone to get the new wallpaper.

(Macworld.com) on

Credit: Apple

We'll have our review of the iPhone SE soon, but we can already tell you there's not much new with it. It has the same design as the old model, the same chip as the iPhone 13, and the same camera hardware as the iPhone 7. But there's one thing you can't get on any other phone: Those cool new wallpapers.

Designed to match the new iPhone SE's colors—midnight, starlight, and red—the wallpapers feature a gradient that blends light and dark colors in vertical strips that form an X. They're quite nice and would look great on any iPhone screen, not just the tiny iPhone SE. They even do a nice job of hiding the notch, which the iPhone SE doesn't have.

Over at 9to5Mac, they've extracted the files from iPhone SE's firmware can download the new wallpaper for yourself no matter which iPhone you have. To get them, you'll need to open the full-size images, long-press or right-click, and save them to the Photos app. Then, go to Settings on your iPhone, tap Wallpaper, and Choose a New Wallpaper to select it from your photo library.

iPhone SE (2022)

iPhone SE (2022)

MSRP: US$429 / AU$719 (64GB); US$479 / AU$799 (128GB); US$579 / AU$969 (256GB)

Best Prices Today: US$429 / AU$719 at Apple

In Australia, the new Apple iPhone SE can also be purchased from the major carriers, Telstra, Optus and Vodafone and paired with a post-paid plan. See the links in the widget below:



Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Simon

Michael Simon

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Cate Bacon

Aruba Instant On AP11D

The strength of the Aruba Instant On AP11D is that the design and feature set support the modern, flexible, and mobile way of working.

Dr Prabigya Shiwakoti

Aruba Instant On AP11D

Aruba backs the AP11D up with a two-year warranty and 24/7 phone support.

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?