Macworld Podcast: Top features in iOS 15.4, macOS 12.3

Life just got a lot easier, because iOS 15.4 is here! We talk about the top features in the iPhone operating system, along with macOS, tvOS, and more in this episode of the Macworld Podcast.
This is episode 784 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola.
Get info
Click on the links below for more information on the topics we discussed on the show.
- Three reasons to upgrade to iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 right away
- How to use Face ID on your iPhone or iPad while wearing a mask
- Apple releases macOS 12.3 with Universal Control, Spatial Audio, and more
- How to use Universal Control with your Mac and iPad
- tvOS 15.4 lets you finally log in to captive Wi-Fi portals on Apple TV
Listen to episode 784
