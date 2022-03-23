Leaked iPhone 14 Pro schematics reveal a surprisingly large camera bump

Apple's next phone could be packing a major upgrade.

When the earliest rumors about the iPhone 14 landed late last year, there were rumors that Apple was going to make the phone thicker so the camera would once again lie flush again the body. Based on the latest leaked schematics, that's not the case—far from it.

As shared by Max Weinbach on Twitter, the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max will have the largest camera bump ever, protruding 4.17mm from the back of the case for a total thickness of 12.02mm. For comparison, the iPhone 13 Pro's camera bump has a total thickness of 11.25mm. The camera layout appears to be the same, with wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto cameras.

However, there's a reason for the bigger bump: the cameras themselves will likely get a major upgrade. Apple is rumored to include a 48MP main camera in the iPhone 14 Pro, a massive upgrade from the 12MP camera system it has included for several years. Add the usual processing improvements and a possible bump to the telephoto capabilities, and we could be getting one of the biggest generational camera upgrades ever.

As far as the rest of the phone, the dimensions are extremely similar to the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max, according to the document:

iPhone 13 Pro: 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.65mm

iPhone 14 Pro: 147.46 x 71.45 x 7.85mm

iPhone 13 Pro Max: 160.8 x 78.1 x 7.65mm

iPhone 14 Pro Max: 160.7 x 77.58 x 7.85mm

The camera bump on the iPhone 13 Pro is already very large, so even an extra 1.2mm will be noticeable. The schematics don't list the weight of the phones, but they will likely top the current 204 grams (iPhone 13 Pro) and 240 grams (240 grams). The schematics shared by Weinbach also clearly show the iPhone 14 Pro's new screen design with a hole+pill cutout design for the selfie cam and TrueDepth components.

Apple is expected to release the iPhone 14 at an event in September.

Michael Simon

Michael Simon

Macworld.com
