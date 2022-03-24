How to convert a PowerPoint presentation to Google Slides

Converting your PowerPoint presentation to Google Slides is easier than you think

If you're not sure how to import your PowerPoint presentation into Google Slides, don't worry. We've created a straightforward step-by-step guide for you. While both apps are great at making presentations, some may prefer Google Slides over Microsoft PowerPoint. If you're one of those people, there's an easy way to convert a PowerPoint presentation to Google Slides in a few simple steps. Plus, you get to work in the app you're comfortable with. Read on to learn more.

Import Your PowerPoint Presentation to Google Slides

Converting your PowerPoint presentation to Google Slides is relatively easy. You can do this by importing the individual slides. This method allows you to select certain slides you want to import, which allows you to cut what you don't need. To get started, go to the Google Slides website and log in. The next thing you'll want to do is open a blank presentation, click the File tab, and then select Import Slides from the drop-down menu.

The Import Slides window should appear. Click the Upload tab and then either drag and drop your presentation into the window or click Select a File From Your Device and locate it your computer.

When the slides are uploaded, you can select which ones you want to import just by clicking them. Alternatively, you can choose All or None to quickly select and deselect the slides. You can also choose to keep the look of your presentation by checking the box next to Keep Original Theme. Once you're ready, click Import Slides.

Your presentation will now appear in Google Slides.

Upload Your PowerPoint Presentation to Google Slides

You can also convert your PowerPoint presentation by opening it in Google Slides. To do this, go to the Google Slides website, log in, and open a blank presentation. From there, click the File tab and then select Open from the drop-down menu.

The Open a File window should appear. Select the Upload tab and then either drag and drop your presentation into the window or click Select a File From Your Device and locate the file on your computer.

Your file should automatically begin uploading. Once complete, your presentation will open in Google Slides in a new tab.

Marshall Gunnell

PC World (US online)
