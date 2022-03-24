PlayStation 5 games will look buttery-smooth on your gaming monitor soon

Sony has announced upcoming variable refresh rate support for the PlayStation 5.

(PC World) on

These days it's getting hard to tell premium game consoles and gaming PCs apart. Take the PlayStation 5, for example. Not only is it bulkier and heavier than a lot of gaming PCs, soon it'll get a feature that was previously the exclusive domain of the mouse and keyboard set. Sony's latest blog post says that the company will be adding variable refresh rate monitor support to the PS5 in an upcoming software update.

Better known as G-Sync or FreeSync depending on whether you're running an Nvidia or AMD setup, variable refresh rate allows a screen to refresh its panel at exactly the same time that your graphics processor renders a new video frame. This means that whether the screen is refreshing 30 times a second or 120, it's showing a single frame of animation every time, preventing screen tearing and other visual artifacts. Graphics cards and gaming monitors have supported this feature for years in various flavors, and today even some rather cheap displays are compatible with FreeSync. Nvidia's G-Sync requires dedicated hardware in the screen for the best implementation, but it's popular enough that it's even made its way into some premium 4KTV models, most notably LG's gorgeous OLED TVs.

According to Sony's announcement, variable refresh rate on the PlayStation 5 will require a TV or gaming monitor with HDMI 2.1 compatibility as well as software support on individual games. Previously released PS5 games can be patched to add support, but Sony hopes that future titles will support VRR from day one. VRR can be manually applied to unpatched PS5 games, but might result in visual issues.

Plenty of PC gamers invest thousands into their setups and play both PC games and console games at their desk at the highest fidelity. So this will come as welcome news to those who've connected both their PC and their PS5 to a pricey new gaming display. The Xbox Series X already supports variable refresh rates, but the Nintendo Switch does not.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Crider

Michael Crider

PC World
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Cate Bacon

Aruba Instant On AP11D

The strength of the Aruba Instant On AP11D is that the design and feature set support the modern, flexible, and mobile way of working.

Dr Prabigya Shiwakoti

Aruba Instant On AP11D

Aruba backs the AP11D up with a two-year warranty and 24/7 phone support.

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?