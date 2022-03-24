Driver’s license and state IDs are now available in Apple Wallet

body>

After a months-long delay, Apple on Wednesday announced that Arizona will be the first state to allow driver's license and state IDs to be carried in Apple Wallet. Starting today, Arizonans can add those items to the Wallet app, and then use the iPhone or Apple Watch to present the IDs at places such as TSA security checkpoints in Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

Wallet IDs require an iPhone 8 or later running iOS 15.4 and an Apple Watch Series 4 or later with watchOS 8.4. According to Apple, Wallet presents only the information required to complete an interaction, and users can authorize any information request. ID information is encrypted between the device and ID reader, and Face ID or Touch ID is used for verification.

Apple advises travelers to check with TSA signage to see if digital IDs are acceptedâ€”not all checkpoints will support digital ID. The following states will be offering driver's licenses and state IDs in Wallet soon: Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Ohio, Utah and the territory of Puerto Rico.

Here's how to add a driver's license or state ID to Wallet. You will need your physical card on hand.

Launch the Wallet app on the iPhone and tap the + button at the top right. At the Add to Wallet screen, tap Driver's License or State ID at the bottom of the Available Cards list. The next screen starts the procedure for an Arizona Driver's License. Presumably, this screen will change to a state selection screen when other states become available.

If you have an iPhone and Apple Watch, you'll have the option to add to both devices or add to just the iPhone. If you don't have an Apple Watch or do not have your watch connected to the iPhone, you will see only a Continue button. Make your choice and tap it. First, you'll need to scan the front of your card. Then you'll need to scan the back. After scanning the card, you must take a selfie. After taking the selfie, the next screen will gather your images and request that you submit them to your state's department of motor vehicles for authentication. A scan of your face will be taken for additional verification.

Apple launched iOS 15.4 on Monday, March 14, with a slew of new features, including Face ID with a mask, as well as a new Siri voice and several new emoji.