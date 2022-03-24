Apple buys UK fintech firm, raising hopes for international Apple Card

Credit Kudos deal reportedly worth $150 million.

(Macworld.com) on

Ever since Apple Card launched in the US in August 2019, Apple users overseas been wondering when Apple's credit card would come to the UK, Europe and elsewhere. A small acquisition announced this week suggests it may be closer than ever.

On Tuesday, news broke that Apple had acquired Credit Kudos, a UK-based finch start-up that helps lenders streamline underwriting, improve accuracy in decision-making, and support customers after acquisition through our engagement tools. According to the Credit Kudos site, the company's technology can enable businesses to leverage Open Banking to enhance affordability and risk assessments. Cryptocurrency-focused site The Block reports the deal is worth $150 million.

While the acquisition itself isn't necessarily a harbinger of UK Apple Card availability, it signals that Apple is looking to broaden the scope of its financial offerings. For example, with the Credit Kudos technology, which is able to draw data from the UK banking framework, Apple could begin to run credit checks on UK customers to make sure they have the means to repay loans, which would be useful when deciding to approve UK-based Apple Card applicants.

Alternatively the Credit Kudos technology could be a bonus for Apple's in-house finance services. Apple already offers vUK customers the option to spread payments for new Apple products using the Barclays card at a fixed rate. Qualified US buyers are able to get zero-interest financing on Apple products when using their Apple Card at an Apple Store.

Mac mini, finance, uk

Image: Macworld

The Apple Card also provides additional benefits, such as daily cashback rewards of between 1 percent to 3 percent. Apple would presumably offer such incentives to UK users as well should it launch the Apple Card in the UK or other countries.

While buying Credit Kudos certainly looks like Apple is looking to expand its in-house finance services, it could also be looking to bolster the US system. Apple currently works with Goldman Sachs to provide the Apple Card while Mastercard provides the global payment network.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.

Karen Haslam

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Cate Bacon

Aruba Instant On AP11D

The strength of the Aruba Instant On AP11D is that the design and feature set support the modern, flexible, and mobile way of working.

Dr Prabigya Shiwakoti

Aruba Instant On AP11D

Aruba backs the AP11D up with a two-year warranty and 24/7 phone support.

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?