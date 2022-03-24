Apple will reportedly revive the 15-inch MacBook in 2023

The perfect size may be making a return.

(Macworld.com) on

body>

If you've been lamenting the loss of the 15-inch MacBook Pro in 2019, there is some good news on the horizon. According to a new rumor, Apple will be bringing back the classic screen size in 2023.

Except it won't be in the MacBook Pro. According to Display Supply Chain Consultants' Quarterly Advanced IT Display Shipment and Technology report, Apple is working on a larger MacBook Air, which is on track for release in 2023. The report follows a similar rumor by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman more than a year ago.

DSCC CEO Ross Young, who has an extremely accurate track record with display predictions, told 9to5Mac that the new 15-inch model will be a variant of the MacBook Air that won't replace the current model. It's not clear what processor the new model will have, but based on Apple's silicon cadence, it will likely have an M2 chip.

Apple is expected to release a redesigned Mac Book Air with an M2 processor later this year. Ross doesn't dispute that report, though he says Apple is planning to increase the display to something slightly larger though still smaller than the 14-inch MacBook Pro.

Steve Jobs introduced the 15-inch Titanium PowerBook as a One More Thing announcement at Macworld San Francisco in January 2001 and a version of it remained in the lineup until the 16-inch MacBook Pro replaced it in late 2019.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Simon

Michael Simon

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Cate Bacon

Aruba Instant On AP11D

The strength of the Aruba Instant On AP11D is that the design and feature set support the modern, flexible, and mobile way of working.

Dr Prabigya Shiwakoti

Aruba Instant On AP11D

Aruba backs the AP11D up with a two-year warranty and 24/7 phone support.

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?