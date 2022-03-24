Macworld Podcast: Should you buy the Mac Studio, Studio Display, iPhone SE, or iPad Air?

Macworld Podcast episode 785

(Macworld.com) on

Apple's latest products are in the house! In this episode of the Macworld Podcast, we talk about our experiences with the Mac Studio, Apple Studio Display, iPhone SE, and iPad Air.

This is episode 785 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola.

Click on the links below for more information on the topics we discussed on the show.

Listen to episode 785

How to subscribe to the Macworld Podcast

You can subscribe to the Macworld Podcast—or leave us a review!—right here in the Podcasts app. Or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader at: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/58576458-macworld/tracks

The Macworld Podcast is also available on Spotify or on Amazon Music.

To find previous episodes, visit Macworld's podcast page or our home on Soundcloud.

Mac Studio M1 Max (2022)

Mac Studio M1 Max (2022)
MSRP: $1,999
Best Prices Today: $1999 at Apple
Read our full Mac Studio M1 Max (2022) review

Mac Studio M1 Ultra (2022)

Mac Studio M1 Ultra (2022)
MSRP: 3999
Best Prices Today: $3999 at Apple

Studio Display

Studio Display
MSRP: $1,599
Best Prices Today: $1599 at Apple
Read our full Studio Display review

iPhone SE (2022)

iPhone SE (2022)
MSRP: $429 (64GB); $479 (128GB); $579 (256GB)
Best Prices Today: $429 at Apple
Read our full iPhone SE (2022) review

iPad Air (2022)

iPad Air (2022)
MSRP: $599 (64GB); $749 (256GB)
Best Prices Today: $599 at Apple | $749 at Walmart | Not Available at Best Buy

Roman Loyola

Roman Loyola

Macworld.com
