If you pay for extra iCloud storage, you may have a refund coming

Class-action settlement is paying out millions to subscribers.

(Macworld.com) on

Credit: Apple

body>

With just 5GB of free storage available with each iCloud account, most of us need to pay for a higher tier so we can back up our devices, photos, and files. If you're one of those people, you have a refund check headed your way.

Thanks to a new class-action settlement, Apple has agreed to a $14.8 million settlement for breach of contract regarding the iCloud Service that Apple provides to its users. The crux of the case is that Apple breached the iCloud Terms and Conditions by storing iCloud user data using third-party servers rather than its own.

The settlement includes anyone who paid for a subscription to iCloud at any time from September 16, 2015, to January 31, 2016. You don't need to do anything to join the class. As long as the email you used to sign up for iCloud storage during that time is still active you should receive a notification that you are a class member.

Each person in the class will receive a pro rata distribution of the Settlement based on the overall payments made by each Class Member for his or her iCloud subscription during the Class Period, so it depends on how much you spent during the period. Apple's monthly iCloud rates at the time were $0.99 (50GB), $3.99 (200GB), and $9.99 (1TB).

According to the terms of the settlement, Apple maintains that it did nothing wrong and denies that it breached the iCloud Terms and Conditions with any user. A Final Approval Hearing will be held on August 4.

For more information about the class-action settlement, you can visit the Williams v. Apple Inc. website.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Simon

Michael Simon

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Cate Bacon

Aruba Instant On AP11D

The strength of the Aruba Instant On AP11D is that the design and feature set support the modern, flexible, and mobile way of working.

Dr Prabigya Shiwakoti

Aruba Instant On AP11D

Aruba backs the AP11D up with a two-year warranty and 24/7 phone support.

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?