Mac Studio teardown concludes once and for all: SSD storage isn’t upgradeable

Sorry tinkerers, you won't be able to add a new drive to your Mac Studio.

(Macworld.com) on

body>

Apple's Mac Studio has generated a lot of excitement since it started arriving on people's doorsteps last week, as early adopters shared pics, benchmarks, and impressions of the newest Mac. Among the more interesting findings is the fact that the internal storage module can be removed, and there's even a spare slot on the board.

Naturally, that led people to speculate that the Mac Studio can be upgraded with more storage as long as you're willing to pry your machine open. Others said Apple had implemented a software block to prevent SSD swaps. In its customary teardown, iFixit has concluded once and for all: it's not.

In its video teardown, iFixit was able to remove the storage module relatively easily—a single Torx screw and some isolation tape was all that stood in the way—but it hit several roadblocks when trying to swap it out. First, they tried to pop it into a free slot on a different Mac Studio but received DFU restore errors. They tried numerous times to add storage to an existing machine but received error messages each time.

However, when iFixit swapped drives of the same capacity it worked. iFixit was able to take the drive out of one Studio and swap it with the same one and successfully restore and reboot. As iFixit explains once and for all:

Storage swaps are possible, at least between two drives of the same size. But the jury's still out on upgrades. Hopefully, a software update will make the spare slot worthwhile, but it's always a bummer to see repair and upgrades at the end of the priority list.

It's also been confirmed that the extra slot is used on the higher Mac Studio configurations of 4TB or higher. But it's intriguing nonetheless that the storage is both user-accessible and swappable, and opens up some interesting possibilities for the Mac Pro.

Mac Studio M1 Max (2022)

Mac Studio M1 Max (2022)
Editors' Choice
Read our review
MSRP: $1,999
Best Prices Today: $1999 at Apple

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Simon

Michael Simon

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Cate Bacon

Aruba Instant On AP11D

The strength of the Aruba Instant On AP11D is that the design and feature set support the modern, flexible, and mobile way of working.

Dr Prabigya Shiwakoti

Aruba Instant On AP11D

Aruba backs the AP11D up with a two-year warranty and 24/7 phone support.

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?