Huawei's new Watch GT 3 checks if you're smiling enough

Credit: Huawei

Huawei has released an updated Watch GT 3 as part of its 2022 GT 3 Series line-up, featuring an upgraded design, new OS and new health management technologies. It also - surprisingly - checks that your happiness levels are in check.

Zooming in on the device - like last year, the 2022 GT 3 lets you track your activity with over 100 workout modes. Some of the more interesting activities include, mountain climbing, snowboarding and golf. The workout modes include professional modes that align your workout with professional exercise routines, as well as indoor and outdoor exercise.

As we’ve started to see in sports watches, the 2022 GT 3 provides quasi-workout coach functionality – it incorporates upgraded AI technology that Huawei says collects and analyses your workout data to recommend when you should exercise, what kind of exercise you should do, and when you should rest and consolidate your training – in line with your health goals.

Credit: Huawei

The 2022 GT 3 also makes use of two AI assistants to keep you on track with your health and fitness goals. They are the AI Running Coach that helps tailor your running workout with specialised heart rate and running data, and an interesting - albeit, slightly Orwellian - AI feature called the Healthy Living Shamrock that assists with complementary health goals.

This last feature, among other things, measures your happiness levels with a smiling check-up. It does this by analysing your facial expressions to make sure you're appropriately happy, and so that you can monitor and balance your positivity levels, so you better start practising your grinning!

Huawei has also increased the display sizes in both 46mm and 42mm models which should now be a little friendlier on the eyes. The 46mm GT3’s 336ppi AMOLED display has increased from 1.39-inches to 1.43 inches. The 42mm GT 3's display now measures 1.32-inches, that's up from 1.2-inches - 20 percent on last year. Both models feature a decent resolution that allows you to feasibly display personalised images on your watch face.

Credit: Huawei Huawei Watch GT 3 (46mm in Black)

Speaking of personalsation, Huawei says it has also increased the number of daily life, gaming, entertainment, work and fitness apps available in the Huawei AppGallery that will allow you to enhance your individual experience.



Additionally, it has updated the GT 3’s heart rate monitoring technology that now uses Huawei TruSeen 5.0+. Huawei says this upgraded technology takes more accurate heart rate readings during strenuous exercise. It applies 8 photodiodes in a circular layout on the watches’ underside, which along with a new curved design, allows better light penetration, and reduces external signal noise interference.

Other health monitoring features in the 2022 GT 3 include continuous and real time blood oxygen sp02 measurement, as well as sleep, stress and menstrual cycle monitoring.

Credit: Huawei Huawei Watch GT 3 (42mm in Gold)

The GT 3 also comes with a new Harmony OS 2.1 system pre-installed. The new OS standardises the design and layout with other HarmonyOS products and allows you to use the interactive features on both Android and OS.



Despite the upgrades, Huawei says the GT 3 46mm model's battery life remains about the same length as previously - up to two weeks runtime on a single charge. The 42mm GT 3 model, on the other hand, offers approximately 7 days of battery life after charging it to full capacity.

Both watches are available now in Australia, with prices starting at AU$399 for the 42mm or AU$449 for the 46mm model, through retailers JB Hi-Fi, Amazon, MobileCiti, The Good Guys or the Huawei Experience Store online.