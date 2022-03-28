Apple TV+ makes history at wild Oscars ceremony

body>

At the end of a raucous awards show that saw Best Actor winner Will Smith slap Chris Rock on stage over a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, Apple made history at the 94th Annual Academy Awards Sunday when CODA won the major award of the night for Best Picture. It capped off a big night for CODA, with wins for Best Supporting Actor (Troy Kotsur) and Best Adapted Screenplay (Sian Heder).

In the previous 93 years, the best picture category had never been won by a movie that wasn't produced by a traditional movie studio or appeared in theaters.

Apple TV+'s CODA, a comedy-drama about the only hearing member of a deaf family. The title is an acronym for Child of Deaf Adults. The film, also starring Emilia Jones and Marlee Matlin, was released on August 21, 2021, to critical acclaim. CODA is an English-language remake of the 2014 French film La Famille Bélier directed by Éric Lartigau.

After picking up momentum with a string of recent awards at the Producers Guild Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, and Writers Guild Awards, Coda beat out another streaming contender, Netflix's The Power of the Dog, starring Jane Campion and Thomas Savage.

