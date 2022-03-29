Is Elon Musk about to buy Twitter or create his own platform?

Credit: Dreamstime: Rokas Tenys

Is Elon Musk about to buy Twitter? Or, is he about to start his own social media platform? These questions have been circulating online since the world’s richest man started a conversation about social media and free speech last week, and hinted that he might be the one to do something about it.

Last Thursday March 25, Musk ran a poll on Twitter asking his fans whether they thought Twitter “adheres rigorously to the principles of free speech.” The response was an overwhelming 70.4 percent agreeing it didn’t. He then Tweeted: “Given that Twitter serves as the defacto public town square, failing to adhere to free speech principles fundamentally undermines democracy. What should be done?”

So, what comes next? Is Musk in talks to purchase Twitter? Or does his last comment mean he has commissioned a legion of programmers to whip up his own social platform to sit within his own tech empire? He’s certainly got the resources to do either one of those things, his personal net wealth currently estimated to be approximately 267.3 billion USD.



Although Musk didn't actually reveal any plans, most fans have Tweeted their support for the idea. One user Tweeted "Buy Twitter Elon," while another said "A new platform is needed or a complete change of the management of this one... We need a wealthy man who believes in free speech to help us out. Do you know someone @ElonMusk (wink emoji)"

However, some fans were less enthusiastic, pointing out how any new social media platform could be just as subjective as any that exist now.



One fan took a more constructive approach Tweeting: "The platform is an expression of the users, not the internal functions of the platform itself. If you truly want to improve the open discourse, you could work with Twitter. I hear you recently left another board position so surely you have some time on your hands (wink emoji)."



