Nvidia’s new GeForce RTX 3090 Ti shows why M1 Ultra comparisons are just silly

It costs as much as a Mac Studio and draws twice as much power.

(Macworld.com) on

body>

When Apple unveiled its M1 Ultra chip at the Peek Performance event earlier this month, there was little doubt that it was a monster. In head-to-head competitions with other CPUs, including its own M1, M1 Pro, and M1 Max, the M1 Ultra was simply in a class by itself, with scores that put machines costing twice as much to shame.

On the graphics side, however, things aren't so cut-and-dried. When unveiling the maxed-out M1 Ultra's 64-core GPU, Apple claimed that its new chip was actually faster than the highest-end discrete GPU, which at the time was Nvidia's RTX 3090. It didn't take long to completely debunk that claim. Benchmarks tests showed Nvidia's $1,499 graphics card handily trouncing the M1 Ultra in all sorts of tasks.

M1 Ultra GPU performanceApple's charts comparing the M1 Ultra to the RTX 3090 were a bit disingenuous.

Apple

As Obi-wan Kenobi would say, what Apple told us was true, from a certain point of view. Apple's chart shows GPU performance versus power, which is where the M1 chips excel. The M1 Ultra has a max power consumption of 215W versus the RTX 3090's 350 watts. In the chart, Apple cuts the RTX 3090 off at about 320 watts, which severely limits its potential. If power efficiency matters to you, the M1 Ultra is king. For most gamers, however, power consumption isn't a concern.

Now there's the RTX 3090 Ti, which costs as much as an M1 Studio and promises to beat the M1 Ultra even harder. Most notably, it can draw a mind-boggling 450 watts of power, more than twice that of the M1 Ultra. We haven't seen benchmarks yet, but they're going to eclipse the RTX 3090, which already handily beat the M1 Ultra at full strength. The comparisons to the RTX 3090 Ti are going to be extremely lopsided.

This is why the comparisons are silly. Nvidia and Apple are playing at different ends of the pool with their respective high-end chips. Apple is prioritizing power consumption and will continue to release more efficient chips while Nvidia is prioritizing performance and will keep pushing the envelope there. That may change with the Apple silicon-based Mac Pro, but until that day arrives, the comparisons aren't worth the time they take to argue, even if Apple did bring them on itself.

Could Apple make a discrete graphics card that rivals the RTX 3090? Maybe. But until that day arrives, Nvidia's latest flagship card is going to run circles around Apple's best processors. Don't take it personally, it's just not a fair fight.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Simon

Michael Simon

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Cate Bacon

Aruba Instant On AP11D

The strength of the Aruba Instant On AP11D is that the design and feature set support the modern, flexible, and mobile way of working.

Dr Prabigya Shiwakoti

Aruba Instant On AP11D

Aruba backs the AP11D up with a two-year warranty and 24/7 phone support.

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?