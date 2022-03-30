Friday Night Baseball on Apple TV+ will be free for the first 12 weeks of the season

body>

The deal between Apple TV+ and Major League Baseball was one of the unexpected twists of the Peek Performance event earlier this month. In short, Apple announced it will show Friday Night Baseballâ€“a double-header of games live on Friday night with pre- and post-game shows. Apple said the games would be free to watch without an Apple TV+ subscription for a limited time.

On Tuesday, Apple announced the schedule for the first half of the season. These 12 weeks of games will all be free. Anyone with internet access can head to tv.apple.com or use any device with access to the TV app to watch the games and commentary shows. You do not need a subscription to Apple TV+ or even an Apple ID to tune in.

This isn't the first time Apple has made such considerations. In 2020, shortly after acquiring the full Peanuts back-catalog, Apple made A Charlie Brown Christmas free to stream for several days as it would have been the first time since 1965 when the special did not air free on broadcast TV.

The Friday Night Baseball programming isn't available everywhere, however. Only those in the United States, Canada, Australia, Brazil, Japan, Mexico, Puerto Rico, South Korea, and the United Kingdom will have access.

Friday Night Baseball schedule

The schedule of games and times for the first 12 weeks are as follows:

Friday, April 8

New York Mets at Washington Nationals

7 p.m. ET

Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels

9:30 p.m. ET

Friday, April 15

Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago White Sox

7 p.m. ET

Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Dodgers

10 p.m. ET

Friday, April 22

St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds

6:30 p.m. ET

Texas Rangers at Oakland Athletics

9:30 p.m. ET

Friday, April 29

New York Yankees at Kansas City Royals

8 p.m. ET

Washington Nationals at San Francisco Giants

10 p.m. ET

Friday, May 6

Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox

7 p.m. ET

Tampa Bay Rays at Seattle Mariners

9:30 p.m. ET

Friday, May 13

San Diego Padres at Atlanta Braves

7 p.m. ET

Chicago Cubs at Arizona Diamondbacks

9:30 p.m. ET

Friday, May 20

St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates

6:30 p.m. ET

Texas Rangers at Houston Astros

8 p.m. ET

Friday, May 27

Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox

7 p.m. ET

Toronto Blue Jays at Los Angeles Angels

9:30 p.m. ET

Friday, June 3

Detroit Tigers at New York Yankees

7 p.m. ET

Atlanta Braves at Colorado Rockies

8:30 p.m. ET

Friday, June 10

Tampa Bay Rays at Minnesota Twins

8 p.m. ET

New York Mets at Los Angeles Angels

9:30 p.m. ET

Friday, June 17

Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros

8 p.m. ET

Cleveland Guardians at Los Angeles Dodgers

10 p.m. ET

Friday, June 24

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals

8 p.m. ET

Detroit Tigers at Arizona Diamondbacks

9:30 p.m. ET