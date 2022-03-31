Is Apple done with iOS 15?

With all major features released and no beta on tap, it could be time to focus on iOS 16.

(Macworld.com) on

About two weeks ago, Apple released iOS 15.4 and macOS 12.3 (and their associated contemporaries in iPadOS, tvOS, and watchOS). These were big releases with lots of features, but that's not the weird part. The weird part is that they were not immediately followed by a beta of iOS 15.5 or macOS 12.4.

That's usually the way these things go. A new version of iOS is released, and within days–sometimes hours–the a beta of the next version is made available to developers. Head to the developer beta site now and you're greeted with a big blue box that simply says, There's currently no beta software available for download. And it has been that way for two weeks!

iOS 15 is essentially complete…for now

It's a bit unusual, at least in modern years, for iOS releases to be finished by this time of year.

While iOS 14.8 was just a big security release, and iOS 14.7 was mostly bug fixes, we got new features in iOS 14.6 in late May. But those features were announced in Apple's spring event, which was held in late April.

Apple developer no beta

For the first time since iOS 15 arrived, the Apple Developer site turns away anyone looking for a beta. Image: IDG.

The last significant iOS 13 release was iOS 13.6, released in July 2020. The last major iOS 12 release was iOS 12.4, released in July 2019. But there was a pretty large 12.3 release in May as well.

What most of these last few years of iOS releases have in common is a big May release to support features announced during Apple's spring event, and then a July release to support new features announced at WWDC.

In the case of iOS 15, all of the major features announced at its unveiling last summer are finally available (Universal Control was the last big one) and Apple didn't announce anything at the Peek Performance spring event that would require an iOS or macOS update. The third-gen iPhone SE is supported in iOS 15.4, and the Friday Night Baseball games are ready to roll in the existing TV app. The Mac Studio works with macOS 12.3.

Wait for WWDC

That explains the unusual lack of any beta software to test right now, but it doesn't mean Apple's done with this branch of iOS and macOS just yet. For the last several years, Apple has announced new features at WWDC that are supported by not just the next major version of iOS and macOS, but the current version as well (with an update). Those often come about a month later, in July. (For example, in July 2020, iOS 13.6 brought digital car key support, a feature that was announced at WWDC.)

This strange beta-less period is a little unusual, but it doesn't necessarily mean iOS 15 releases are over. Apple might be ready to move on to iOS 16 (barring minor but necessary security updates), but if history is our guide, there could be an iOS 15.5 and macOS 12.4 update sometime in July that incorporates one or more of the smaller features announced at WWDC in June.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Jason Cross

Jason Cross

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Cate Bacon

Aruba Instant On AP11D

The strength of the Aruba Instant On AP11D is that the design and feature set support the modern, flexible, and mobile way of working.

Dr Prabigya Shiwakoti

Aruba Instant On AP11D

Aruba backs the AP11D up with a two-year warranty and 24/7 phone support.

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?