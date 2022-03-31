The Full Nerd special episode: Intel’s Tom Petersen geeks out about Arc GPUs

body>

There's finally a third player in the graphics card game. In this episode of The Full Nerd, Gordon Ung, Brad Chacos, and Adam Patrick Murray are joined by Tom Peterson of Intel graphics to talk about Intel's debut Arc GPUs for laptops, details about the company's Xe HPG graphics architecture, and the sorts of features you can find in all-Intel systems now that the company offers discrete GPUs to complement its Core CPUs.

The Full Nerd crew kicks off the discussion with talk of Intel's new Arc graphics for laptops, including how fair it is to compare Intel Arc clocks versus Nvidia GeForce clocks and AMD Radeon clocks.

The discussion also turns to just what makes Arc tick, and whether it will crush GeForce, Radeon and Apple's M1 in AV1 encoding performance (hint: it probably will).

Finally, Tom tells us about three new sync standards being introduced with the Arc GPUs that will smooth out performance for gamers.

There's all this and more in this special episode of the Full Nerd.

