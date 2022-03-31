Microsoft returns some sanity to Clipchamp’s pricing

Clipchamp still offers subscriptions, but its free tier is now worthwhile to use.

(PC World) on

Microsoft's new Clipchamp video-editing app appears to have finally realized that its customers aren't made of money. The company has re-adjusted its pricing structure so that Clipchamp's free tier now offers a level of service that customers will actually use.

Clipchamp is now part of the default stable of Windows apps, so chances are that you'll run across it within the list of built-in apps that appear within Windows' Start menu. (Clipchamp is available for both Windows 10 and Windows 11.) The video-editing app is a built-in alternative to Windows' Video Editor app, which is also an option for both Windows 10 and Windows 11.

Clipchamp updated pricing March 2022You can visit Clipchamp's subscriptions page to get started. Mark Hachman / IDG

What makes Clipchamp superior, according to Microsoft, is its editing timeline, a feature that rivals more professional editors. It also features a library of stock footage and audio, something that Adobe's Creative Cloud offerings provide as well, for a substantial fee.

It's that fee that Microsoft isn't shy about emulating. Microsoft had previously offered several pricing tiers, with subscription pricing up to $39/mo, to unlock Clipchamp's full potential. But it was the free tier that was so insulting: Microsoft allowed customers to export edited video, but only at a ridiculously blocky 480p resolution. That wasn't even good enough for sharing among friends.

So what's changed? Just one little detail: The free tier now allows you to export video at 1080p resolution instead. (Windows Central previously noticed this.)

Microsoft also notes that you can export as many videos as you'd like. While Microsoft doesn't stop you from tapping its paid features during the creation of a video, there's a bit of a gotcha: If a video contains pro features, you'll be notified, Microsoft says. You can then either: export your video with a watermark, or upgrade to a plan that includes pro features.

Unfortunately, Microsoft has left everything else unchanged. That's not necessarily a bad thing, but if you're a business owner, you may grumble a bit at Microsoft now charging an additional $10/mo just for the right to add a custom palette and logos to your videos. On the other hand, Microsoft has never been shy about charging businesses a little extra.

Mark Hachman

Mark Hachman

PC World
