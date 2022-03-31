Macworld Podcast: Apple TV, CODA, and MLB; Magic Mouse rants

body>

Apple TV+'s CODA won big at the Oscars, plus Major League Baseball is coming to the service. And Macworld readers have plenty of thoughts on Apple's Magic Mouse. That's all in this episode of the Macworld Podcast.

This is episode 786 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola.

Listen to episode 786

Amazon

Apple TV+, CODA, MLB

I'm glad The Lifetime Network finally won an Oscar. — Nathan Fornelli (@Nathangf11) March 28, 2022

Magic Mouse rants

It's amazing the hoops people jump through. The mouse can't be used while it's charging because Apple want you to buy more than one mouse. It's a cash-grab, nothing more, and it's daft to pretend otherwise.



Stop kidding yourselves, people. — Mark Hennessy-Barrett (@markh_b) March 27, 2022

I'm not convinced. Apple probably purposely makes the Magic Mouse non-functional when it's charging (assumed to be upside down or sideways) to avoid accidental input — Benj Edwards (@benjedwards) March 25, 2022

Apple may have designed it intentionally like this so that people did not constantly leave it plugged in while using it. If they did, this would shorten battery life somewhat. Also, it's possible that they designed it this way "by accident". — David Crandon (@DavidCrandon) March 28, 2022

It's been obvious for years that Apple prefers trackpads to mice and stopped putting any real effort into the Magic Mouse. (For one thing trackpads make using Macs and iPhones/iPads easier.) Look at how much dev work they've put into MacBook trackpads Magic Trackpad vs mice. — Killa Koala – extinction wave surfer (@dshanah) March 25, 2022

The biggest mystery is why Apple make such a horrific Mouse design at all? I mean seriously, you don't make a mouse look like a car just because. you make it fit a hand. not sure which design school cough Jonny Ive uncough came out of? — honk jhonk (@honkjhonk) March 25, 2022

The other thing people don't seem to mention is how fast it charges. Take a potty and or coffee break and there's enough juice to finish the day. — Brian C. Bock (@BrianCBock) March 25, 2022

