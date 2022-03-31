Macworld Podcast: Apple TV, CODA, and MLB; Magic Mouse rants

body>
Apple TV+'s CODA won big at the Oscars, plus Major League Baseball is coming to the service. And Macworld readers have plenty of thoughts on Apple's Magic Mouse. That's all in this episode of the Macworld Podcast.
This is episode 786 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola.
Apple TV+, CODA, MLB
- Apple TV+ makes history at wild Oscars ceremony
- Friday Night Baseball on Apple TV+ will be free for the first 12 weeks of the season
Magic Mouse rants
