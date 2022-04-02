Monterey 12.3.1 brings bug fixes and patches a critical security hole

This update addresses a Bluetooth issue, a display problem with the Mac mini, and a couple of security vulnerabilities.

(Macworld.com) on

Apple on Thursday released macOS Monterey 12.3.1 with mostly bug fixes and a handful of security updates. Most notably, the update addresses a Bluetooth issue and a display problem with the Mac mini. It also fixes an issue with 2021 MacBook Pro models that were unable to update to macOS 12.3.

Before installing the update, it's a good idea to back up your Mac first. To update your Mac, head over to System Preferences, then Software Update and click Install Now. The installation will take several minutes.

Apple's release notes list a few specific fixes along with general improvements:

macOS Monterey 12.3.1 includes bug fixes and security updates for your Mac.
This update fixes the following issues:
• Some 2021 MacBook Pro models cannot update or restore to macOS Monterey 12.3
• USB-C or Thunderbolt external display does not turn on when connected to Mac mini (2018) as a second display
• Bluetooth devices, such as game controllers, may disconnect from your Mac after playing audio through some Beats headphones

The security patches are for AppleAVD, which is a media decoder, and the Intel Graphics Driver:

  • AppleAVD
  • Available for: macOS Monterey
  • Impact: An application may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges
  • Description: An out-of-bounds write issue was addressed with improved bounds checking. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.
  • CVE-2022-22675: an anonymous researcher
  • Intel Graphics Driver
  • Available for: macOS Monterey
  • Impact: An application may be able to read kernel memory
  • Description: An out-of-bounds read issue may lead to the disclosure of kernel memory and was addressed with improved input validation. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.
  • CVE-2022-22674: an anonymous researcher

Apple also release iOS 15.4.1 and iPadOS 15.4.1 today with bug fixes and security updates.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Roman Loyola

Roman Loyola

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Cate Bacon

Aruba Instant On AP11D

The strength of the Aruba Instant On AP11D is that the design and feature set support the modern, flexible, and mobile way of working.

Dr Prabigya Shiwakoti

Aruba Instant On AP11D

Aruba backs the AP11D up with a two-year warranty and 24/7 phone support.

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?