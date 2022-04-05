Apple takes a small step toward making tablets easier to repair

Pull tabs added for removing the battery.

(Macworld.com) on

When it comes to repairs, Apple's iPads are among the most difficult in Apple's product lineup. While the original iPad received a 6/10 for repairability from iFixit, recent models haven't risen above a 2 in recent years. But a small change to the iPad Air 5 could signal a change.

While iFixit isn't conducting a formal teardown of the new iPad Air—mostly because it's so similar to the iPad Air 4—the site's experts couldn't resist giving the inside of Apple's newest tablet a gander. And they discovered something very interesting: pull tabs for the battery. When you remove the screen from the new iPad Air, you'll find stretch adhesives that can be pulled to loosen the battery from its housing to make it much easier to remove.

Previous iPad models have held the battery in place with a strong adhesive that required some kind of a solvent or a tremendous amount of patience to pry it loose. It was messy and hostile and made for difficult battery replacements from non-Apple Store repair shops and nearly impossible to do at home.

These new tabs make it a little easier to remove the battery, though iFixit notes the battery connector remains the same, so while it's easier to remove the battery, it's just as hard to replace it. And of course, taking it apart is still a very difficult task.

Apple announced late last year that it would be launching a new Self Service Repair program for iPhones that provides access to genuine Apple parts and tools for at-home repairs. Apple hasn't announced whether the program will come to iPads, but the new pull tabs for the battery could be a way to make it slightly easier for people to fix products at home.

iPad Air (2022)

iPad Air (2022)
Editors' Choice
Read our review
MSRP: $599 (64GB); $749 (256GB)
Best Prices Today: $599 at Apple | $749 at Walmart | Not Available at Best Buy

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Simon

Michael Simon

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Cate Bacon

Aruba Instant On AP11D

The strength of the Aruba Instant On AP11D is that the design and feature set support the modern, flexible, and mobile way of working.

Dr Prabigya Shiwakoti

Aruba Instant On AP11D

Aruba backs the AP11D up with a two-year warranty and 24/7 phone support.

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?