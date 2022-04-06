Oppo is offering bonus gifts with pre-orders of its new X5 Series smartphones

Credit: Oppo

Oppo has unveiled its latest smartphone series in Australia - the X5 Series led by the flagship AU$1,799 Oppo Find X5 Pro, and including two other models, the AU$1,399 Oppo Find X5 and AU$799 Oppo Find X5 Lite.

The flagship in the new series, the Find X5 Pro, sports the same AMOLED 120Hz QHD+ display as its predecessor, the Oppo Find X3 Pro, but has an updated dual 50MP IMX766 camera system, with 50MP main and ultra-wide cameras. Oppo says its new camera system is a huge technology leap forward for capturing video in low light conditions.

Credit: Oppo The Oppo Find X5 Pro comes in Ceramic White and Glaze Black

Key to this claim is the MariSilicon X processor, Oppo's new imaging NPU built on a 6nm process that Oppo says enables crisp night video in 4K resolution with live preview. Also powering capture, is the X5 Pro's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor with 12GB RAM. The new flagship also provides plenty of punch for power hungry users. It features a large 5000mAh battery along with 80W fast charging and 50W wireless charging capability for filling up the tank quickly.

The step-down Oppo Find X5, like the Oppo Find X3 before it, takes the middle podium position in its series line-up. It also has a dual 50MP IMX766 camera system, with 50MP primary lens and 50MP ultra-wide lens, as well as 80W fast charging - but sports a smaller 6.5-inch AMOLED 120Hz FHD display, and a more modest 30W wireless charging capability. The X5 Pro and X5 will both be shipping in Ceramic White and Glaze Black colours.

The most affordable of the three models, the X5 Lite could be the one to target if you're keen on taking a lot of portrait shots. Its camera setup includes a 64MP main rear camera. A 32MP selfie camera shoots portrait shots from the front side. It features a smaller 6.43-inch FHD display with 90Hz refresh rate. It's available in Starry Black and Startrails Blue colours.



Credit: Oppo The Oppo X5 Lite

All models are currently available to pre-order, with shipping starting April 19. Pre-order promotions are also now running for all three models.



If you order by April 18 from selected retailers such as JB Hi-Fi, Optus, Telstra, Vodafone, The Good Guys, Officeworks, Amazon and Mobileciti, you'll get either a bonus pair of Oppo Enco X Earbuds (Oppo Find X5 Lite) or bonus gift packs featuring, among other things, Oppo Enco X earbuds and an Oppo Watch. The full promo conditions can be found here.















