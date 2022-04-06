Apple releases iOS 15.5 beta hours after first WWDC teaser

Several weeks after the release of iOS 15.4, Apple has begun beta-testing iOS 15.5 (and associated operating systems like iPadOS, tvOS, and watchOS). With iOS 15.4, Apple had released what seemed like all previously-announced features and had nothing left to do until iOS 16, so it's unclear exactly what iOS 15.5 will bring.



The first beta of iOS 15.5 was released on Tuesday, April 5. The public beta typically follows within a day or so.

iOS 15.5 new features

We haven't found any significant new features in iOS 15.5 just yet, but we will update this article when we do. Apple's release notes for developers caution that Universal Control is not compatible with earlier versions of iOS and macOS, so if you plan to use Universal Control you should update all devices to the iOS 15.5 and macOS 12.4 betas.

Earlier on Tuesday Apple announced that WWDC will be held June 6-10, so it's possible that this release holds some hidden clues as to new hardware or iOS features that will be announced at the show. We're expecting several new hardware releases this year, including AirPods Pro and a refreshed iPad Pro.

How to get the iOS 15.5 beta

In order to download the iOS 15.5 public beta, you have to go to beta.apple.com on the device upon which you wish to run the beta OS. Register for the beta, then download the profile.

After you've got the profile, head to Settings General VPN and Device Management to activate the profile, which requires restarting your iPhone or iPad. Once it has restarted and the profile is activated, go to General Software Update to download and install the iOS/iPadOS 15.5 beta.

Registered developers can download the profile for the developer beta by visiting developer.apple.com/download on the device upon which they wish to install the beta.