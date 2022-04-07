Five secret announcements Apple could be hiding in its WWDC teaser image

After making us wait a week longer than last year, the countdown to WWDC can begin as Apple has given us the official word that it will take place from June 6 to 10, with the keynote likely happening on Monday at 10 a.m. PT. That's when we'll learn all about the newest version of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS, along with any other surprises Apple may have in store.



The teaser this year is seemingly mundane, with a stylized image of the Swift swallow silhouette against a black background. But what if there's more to it? What if Apple is actually hiding a clue to its big announcements at WWDC inside the innocuous logo? Here are five bird-related that could make an appearance during the keynote.

IDG

Apple has been reluctant to add a back catalog to Apple TV+ to take on its streaming rivals, but WWDC could be the place where it changes all that. Apple has its sights set on taking down Peacock with a robust catalog of shows that were once popular on the network, including Parks and Recreation, Community, and The Golden Girls.

IDG

Apple's first foray into live sports beings Friday, April 8 with a Major League Baseball doubleheader, but that's unlikely to be its only venture. There are rumors that Apple is looking to pick up the contract dropped by Verizon, and there is no shortage of bird team names that Apple could be alluding to: Falcons (pictured), Eagles, Ravens, Seahawksâ€¦ you get the idea.

IDG

Speaking of sports, Apple already has a years-long contract with MLB, and what better way to promote it than by buying a Major League Baseball team. Again, there are numerous choices here, but we like to think the Baltimore Macs has a nice ring to it.

IDG

Another Apple TBV+ venture, this time for kids and comic lovers. Apple will announce that it has bought the entire catalog of Teen Titans Go and will begin work on a new eighth season that will heavily feature Robin's Birdarang.

IDG

It's hard not to see the Hunger Games logo in WWDC's Swift logo. We don't think Apple is going to implement a battle to the death amongst its employees, but maybe it's going to announce a new Apple TV+ series based on the popular book series.

IDG

Apple may have retired the classic Mail icon in macOS Big Sur, but there's no reason it can't make a re-appearance in macOS 13. Maybe Apple has some cool new mail features ready to show off in whatever the next version is called or just wants to bring the hawk.