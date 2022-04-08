Google follows Apple’s lead with upcoming Maps, Chrome updates

Greater detail, privacy updates on the way.

(Macworld.com) on

Google has announced a series of upcoming changes to two of its most popular apps that are coming soon to iOS and macOS.

Starting with Maps, Google will be adding estimated toll prices for for nearly 2,000 toll roads in the U.S., India, Japan, and Indonesia so you'll know how much it will cost. Additionally, it will offer toll-free options when available so you can better plan out your journey. Maps will also be updated with rich new details, including traffic lights and stop signs as well as other details such as building outlines and areas of interest. In select cities, users will also see more accurate road shapes and widths.

Apple began rolling out its own maps with similar details ahead of iOS 15 with traffic lights, crosswalks, and accurate lane markings.

While those features are coming to both Android and iOS, iPhone users will be getting a few features all their own. Google is rolling out new home screen widgets that will let you access pinned trips, while the existing Maps widget will shrink to allow for easier searching. Google is also adding Siri and Spotlight search integration, so you can find destinations by saying things like Hey Siri, get directions or Hey Siri, search in Google Maps.

You'll also soon be able to get directions on Google Maps directly from an Apple Watch. The current Apple Watch app only lets you access existing shortcuts or show directions from the iPhone app.

Google also has some Chrome improvements planned for the 100th major update. Along with speed and accessibility improvements, Google is rolling out a new Privacy Guide that explains the various settings and how each toggle affects your browsing experience, including Safe Browsing, search quality, and sync. For example, the Privacy Guide lets you know that the Make searches and browsing better toggle will send you search results to Google.

Google will be rolling out these features over the coming weeks and months.

Michael Simon

Michael Simon

Macworld.com
