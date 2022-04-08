Chrome’s latest feature gives your browser a privacy checkup

The Privacy Guide will appear in a Chrome update soon

(PC World) on

Chrome is the most popular web browser on the planet. Which means that if you're using it too, you're a prime target for identity theft and other nasty detritus of the information age. While Google isn't known for being the most privacy-forward company out there, its latest addition to Chrome is a definite point in its favor. The new Privacy Guide interface is essentially an old-school user wizard to help you tighten down your browser's privacy vulnerabilities.

Chrome privacy guide

Image: Google

Privacy Guide will be presented as a card when users go into the Privacy and security section of the Chrome settings menu. In just a couple of minutes it will allow you to see what the browser is saving locally and syncing to your Google profile, with a somewhat sanitized explanation of the user benefits for each feature you're using (or not). The Privacy Sandbox, Google's controversial proposal for replacing tracking cookies for the purpose of advertising, gets a starring role.

Privacy Guide will roll out worldwide in the coming weeks for Chrome version 100 and later, presumably on all supported platforms. But if you're seriously concerned about privacy, you might want to check out browser alternatives like Brave.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Crider

Michael Crider

PC World
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Cate Bacon

Aruba Instant On AP11D

The strength of the Aruba Instant On AP11D is that the design and feature set support the modern, flexible, and mobile way of working.

Dr Prabigya Shiwakoti

Aruba Instant On AP11D

Aruba backs the AP11D up with a two-year warranty and 24/7 phone support.

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?