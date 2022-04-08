Google’s new multisearch is the coolest way to find stuff on your iPhone

Combine images and text into a smarter search tool.

(Macworld.com) on

body>

We all know how to use Google search to find things we want to learn about, but sometimes it can be tough to pin down exactly what we want using Safari. Google's newest tool, available in the Google app on your iPhone, might be the smartest way to find anything.

It's called multisearch, and here's how it works. When you launch the Google app, you'll see a small camera icon next to the search bar. Tap it and you'll launch Google Lens, which will let you snap a pic of something you see or search your photos for a screenshot or picture of something you like.

That will bring up search results based on what Google Lens sees, and it's pretty good. But multisearch takes it a step further. After your search results appear, you can swipe up from the bottom of the screen and press the + Add to your search button to add text to your search.

For example, if you take a photo of a MacBook, you can add M1 Max to find more specific results. Or you can take a picture of a plant and type care instructions and multisearch will both identify the type of plant and take you to a page with watering and sunlight instructions.

Multisearch is still in beta, so search results can be a little wonky, but it's a very cool way to find things. The engine is powered by Google's artificial intelligence, which is clearly way ahead of Apple and everybody else.

Multisearch probably won't replace standard text search for the vast majority of searches and many people will consider it a gimmick, but I've never used a cooler search tool. Google Lens has gotten very good at searching images, and the addition of text only makes it stronger. For example, I took a picture of a Nintendo Switch controller and it recognized it. When I typed red it instantly filtered out all other colors.

It's the kind of feature that could lead to bigger things. Apple is reportedly working on an AR/VR headset, for example, which could benefit from this kind of tech for no-keyboard search. Google has developed a system that will only improve with time and use, and it'll be fun to watch how it develops.

So go check out multisearch in the Google app on your iPhone. It might just be the next big thing.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Simon

Michael Simon

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Cate Bacon

Aruba Instant On AP11D

The strength of the Aruba Instant On AP11D is that the design and feature set support the modern, flexible, and mobile way of working.

Dr Prabigya Shiwakoti

Aruba Instant On AP11D

Aruba backs the AP11D up with a two-year warranty and 24/7 phone support.

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?