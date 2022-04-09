Google follows in Apple’s footsteps by selling Pixel parts for at-home repairs

Genuine Pixel parts will be available on iFixit.com.

(Macworld.com)

While Apple is gearing up to launch its Self Service Repair program in the U.S., Google has announced its own initiative to help people fix broken Pixel phones going all the way back to the Pixel 2.

Genuine Google Pixel parts will soon be available for purchase through teardown experts iFixit, which will also supply tools and guides on its site. The program covers all Pixel phones going back to the Pixel 2 from 2017, an impressive five year-span that will help old phones last longer. Google didn't detail the exact parts that will be available, but said there will be more than 200 parts and tools available for things like batteries, replacement displays, cameras and more will be available through the site.

Apple announced its own Self Service Repair program in late 2021 but hasn't begun selling parts yet. The service will focus on the iPhone's most commonly serviced modules, such as the display, battery, and camera, though Apple said additional repairs will be available after launch. Apple will also supply tools and guides to facilitate the repair.

Customers will buy parts directly from Apple and must review the Repair Manual before purchase to ensure they can safely perform a repair. Additionally, customers who return their used part for recycling will receive credit toward their purchase. Google also offers a recycling program for Pixels but doesn't appear to offer credit toward parts.

Like Apple Google stresses that at-home repairs are geared toward independent repair professionals and skilled consumers with the relevant technical experience.

