Apple is reportedly prepping ‘significant’ iOS, iPadOS updates for WWDC

Notification and multitasking changes could be on the way.

(Macworld.com)

With less than two months to go before Apple unveils its latest iOS, iPadOS, and macOS updates at WWDC, we're all trying to figure out what Apple is planning for our iPhones and iPads. A new Bloomberg report suggests that big things could be on the way.

Mark Gurman reports that Apple is planning some fairly significant enhancements across the board, for iOS, including an update to notifications and new health-tracking features. Gurman says he isn't expecting a major iOS redesign, which has largely remained unchanged since iOS 7 in 2013.

In iOS 15, Apple changed the look of notifications and added a Notification Summary, as well as several health features, including data sharing, trends, and walking steadiness.

He didn't offer any specifics on what Apple is planning for notifications, but among the most sought-after features are better management and more granular controls for each app. And the Notification Center is quite old and unintuitive.

Elsewhere, Gurman expects major upgrades to activity and health tracking in watchOS 9 and the possibility of a new iPadOS multitasking interface, one of the most criticized features.

Gurman also drops the internal codenames for the various OSes, which won't be used publicly: Sydney (iOS 16), Kincaid (watchOS 9), Rome (macOS 13) and Paris (tvOS 16) will obviously be the highlights of the conference.

Michael Simon

Michael Simon

Macworld.com
