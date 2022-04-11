How to use Numbers’ keystrokes for cell editing and autofill

Numbers packs a lot of frequently used features into a handful of keys.

(Macworld.com) on

body>

The Numbers spreadsheet app puts numeric power into your fingertips, but you might not be aware of some of the most common ways to use the keyboard to your advantage.

Suggestions for cells in Numbers can result in accepting one you didn't intend to.

When you type in a cell, Numbers automatically presents a list of matching options based on the first characters you type from all other entries in the same column in the table. These three keyboard actions can help work with suggestions:

  • Use the down and up arrows to select one of these existing entries, or click in the drop-down list.
  • Press the right arrow to accept what you typed and ignore suggestions, otherwise you can accidentally choose a suggestion.
  • Press Esc instead of clicking or using the arrow keys to revert the cell's contents to what it held before you accepted a suggestion.

If you find these suggestions unhelpful or distracting, go to Numbers Preferences General and uncheck Show suggestions when editing table cells.

Three other useful keyboard shortcuts relate to editing within a cell:

  • If you navigate with arrow keys to a cell, press Option-Return to edit the contents of the cell. The insertion point is placed at the end of the cell's contents.
  • Press Return to accept your edits.
  • Press Esc to exit the editing mode without applying any of your changes.

Ask Mac 911

We've compiled a list of the questions we get asked most frequently, along with answers and links to columns: read our super FAQ to see if your question is covered. If not, we're always looking for new problems to solve! Email yours to mac911@macworld.com, including screen captures as appropriate and whether you want your full name used. Not every question will be answered, we don't reply to email, and we cannot provide direct troubleshooting advice.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.

Glenn Fleishman

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Cate Bacon

Aruba Instant On AP11D

The strength of the Aruba Instant On AP11D is that the design and feature set support the modern, flexible, and mobile way of working.

Dr Prabigya Shiwakoti

Aruba Instant On AP11D

Aruba backs the AP11D up with a two-year warranty and 24/7 phone support.

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?