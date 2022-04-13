Studio Display firmware leaks a new Mac mini that may be coming soon

Chances are Apple will reveal the new Mac mini along with the new Mac Pro and possibly a revamped MacBook Air at WWDC22 in June.

Apple fixed its faux pas with the Studio Display firmware, which did more than provide some fixes for the display—it may reveal a new Mac that's coming soon.

Developer Steven Troughton-Smith pointed out on Twitter that the Studio Display 15.4 firmware update includes a reference to a Mac mini that's not yet available. Troughton-Smith first speculated that Macmini10,1 could be a Mac mini with a new M2 processor, but later he changed his mind to an M1 Pro and Max model.

Apple has two Intel-based Macs left in its lineup: the Mac Pro, and the high-end $1,099 Mac mini. The $699 and $899 Mac minis have M1 processors, and a Mac mini with a more powerful processor like an M1 Pro or Max would fit perfectly between those low-end Mac minis and the $1,999 Mac Studio with an M1 Max. The M1 Pro is currently only in the MacBook Pro; it's not yet in a desktop Mac, though rumors have suggested that the processor is planned for a high-end Mac mini.

There are persistent rumors that Apple will reveal a new Mac mini this year, possibly at WWDC. It could make an appearance alongside a new Mac Pro and possibly a revamped MacBook Air.

Roman Loyola

Roman Loyola

Macworld.com
