Studio Display firmware leaks a new Mac mini that may be coming soon

body>

Apple fixed its faux pas with the Studio Display firmware, which did more than provide some fixes for the display—it may reveal a new Mac that's coming soon.

Developer Steven Troughton-Smith pointed out on Twitter that the Studio Display 15.4 firmware update includes a reference to a Mac mini that's not yet available. Troughton-Smith first speculated that Macmini10,1 could be a Mac mini with a new M2 processor, but later he changed his mind to an M1 Pro and Max model.

The rumor mill is a little unclear as to what new Macs are imminent; for what it's worth, there is one concrete clue: the shipping Studio Display firmware references one unaccounted-for mystery machine — a new model generation of Mac mini (Macmini10,1). My guess: M2, not M1 Pro — Steve Troughton-Smith (@stroughtonsmith) April 12, 2022

Apple has two Intel-based Macs left in its lineup: the Mac Pro, and the high-end $1,099 Mac mini. The $699 and $899 Mac minis have M1 processors, and a Mac mini with a more powerful processor like an M1 Pro or Max would fit perfectly between those low-end Mac minis and the $1,999 Mac Studio with an M1 Max. The M1 Pro is currently only in the MacBook Pro; it's not yet in a desktop Mac, though rumors have suggested that the processor is planned for a high-end Mac mini.

There are persistent rumors that Apple will reveal a new Mac mini this year, possibly at WWDC. It could make an appearance alongside a new Mac Pro and possibly a revamped MacBook Air.