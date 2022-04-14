These incredible macro photos were all taken on the iPhone 13 Pro

Get up close with the best iPhone camera feature.

(Macworld.com)

It's hard to believe that we have such an amazing camera in our pockets, but the iPhone 13 can take some truly remarkable pictures that look like they were snapped on a camera costing ten times as much‑without any special filters, editing, or accessories.

To show off the iPhone 13 Pro's eye-popping abilities, Apple recently ran the Shot on iPhone Macro Challenge to showcase the remarkable up-close photography capabilities of its premium handset. The winners were selected by an international panel of judges and the shots themselves were taken with little more than an iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro Max.

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 13 Pro Max
MSRP: $1,099 (base model)
Best Prices Today: $1099 at Apple | $1,099.00 at Amazon | $1099.99 at Best Buy

To take a macro photo using the iPhone 13 Pro, all you need to do is get close enough to your subject for it to kick in—as close as an inch away. You'll notice the lens switch as the view changes from the wide camera to the ultra-wide, but Apple automatically crops in on the image so you don't lose your framing. There are other options as well if you want a little more control over your shots.

Here are the winning photos, some of which will be featured on billboards in select cities.

Shot on iPhone Macro Challenge

Sea Glass by Guido Cassanelli (@laion.ph). Shot on iPhone 13 Pro Max. Image:  Apple

Shot on iPhone Macro Challenge

The Cave (hibiscus) by Marco Colletta (@marcolletta.1). Shot on iPhone 13 Pro. Image: Apple

Shot on iPhone Macro Challenge

Art in Nature (spiderweb) by Prajwal Chougule (@prajwal.photos). Shot on iPhone 13 Pro. Image: Apple

Shot on iPhone Macro Challenge

A Drop of Freedom (lily) by Daniel Olah (@danesduet). Shot on iPhone 13 Pro Max. Image: Apple

Shot on iPhone Macro Challenge

Leaf Illumination by Trevor Collins (@trevor.photos) Shot on iPhone 13 Pro. Image: Apple

Shot on iPhone Macro Challenge

Strawberry in Soda by Ashley Lee (@ashley.photo). Shot on iPhone 13 Pro. Image: Apple

Shot on iPhone Macro Challenge

Volcanic Lava (sunflower) by Abhik Mondal (@abhik_mondal_photos). Shot on iPhone 13 Pro. Image: Apple

Shot on iPhone Macro Challenge

Honeycomb (snowflakes on dog hair) by Tom Reeves (@tomreevesphoto). Shot on iPhone 13 Pro. Image: Apple

Shot on iPhone Macro Challenge

Hidden Gem (water bead in leaf) by Jirasak Panpiansin (@joez19). Shot on iPhone 13 Pro Max. Image: Apple

Shot on iPhone Macro Challenge

The Final Bloom (tulip) by Hojisan (@hojisan_ins). Shot on iPhone 13 Pro Max. Image: Apple

Michael Simon

Michael Simon

Macworld.com
