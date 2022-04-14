Google’s ‘Switch to Android’ app on iOS helps you exit Apple’s walled garden

body>

For over six years now, Android users that want to switch to iPhone have had an Android app, created by Apple, to help them make the jump. Move to iOS will transfer your contacts, SMS history, photos and videos, web bookmarks, email accounts, and calendar. It's finicky at best, and hence the low rating, but it's your best free-and-easy shot at getting your stuff off your old Android phone and onto your new iPhone.

Turnabout is fair play, as they say, because Google has finally released its own Switch to Android app on the App Store that serves the same purpose. It wirelessly transfers your photos, videos, contacts, and calendar events to your new Android phone, and walks you through other important steps like turning off iMessage so your texts come through on your new device properly. Naturally, it needs a number of permissions in order to do this, and the process can take a while.

Honestly, we're surprised it has taken this long. Moving from one major phone ecosystem to the other can be a real pain, and while these apps don't take care of everything you need to do, it can make the process a bit smoother.