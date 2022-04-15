Apple silicon’s second phase exposed with nine new speedier M2 Macs in testing

body>

Apple's two-year introduction of its own silicon in Macs may be wrapping up, but that's only the beginning of what's to come. Now that the chip cycle is in full swing, it's now time for the next series of processors after the M1. And according to a new Bloomberg report, it could happen very soon.

Mark Gurman reports Apple has started widespread internal testing of several M2-equipped Macs. Developers' logs note that Apple is testing nine new Macs with four different M2 chips with third-party apps in the App Store. Testing of these Macs does not necessarily mean every model will reach the market, but the move does indicate that a decision on when these Macs will be released is close.

Gurman notes that the Macs being tested include a MacBook Air, Mac mini, and an entry-level MacBook Pro, all running M2 chips with a8-core CPUs and 10-core GPUs. Also in testing is a Mac mini and MacBook Pro with M2 Pro chips as well as 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M2 Max chips rocking a 12-core CPU and 38-core GPU, and 64GB of RAM. Gurman did not provide specs for the M2 Pro, but it will presumably have the same 12-core CPU as the M1 Max and a GPU with 20 or 22 cores.

Gurman also points out that Apple is testing a Mac Pro with a successor to the M1 Ultra, and a highly anticipated Mac mini with an M1 Pro and an M1 Maxâ€”but Gurman cautions the miniature desktop may be deemed redundant by Apple. Apple already sells an M1 Mac mini and M1 Max Mac Studio but doesn't currently sell a desktop Mac with an M1 Pro chip.

Previous reports have stated that the new MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and Mac mini will ship this year. Apple still has two Mac models in its lineup with Intel processors: the high-end $1,099 Mac mini and the Mac Pro. Both of these Macs could be updated at WWDC22, and with this latest report, it's possible that we get a look at Apple's next-gen chip as well.