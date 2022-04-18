Emergency Google Chrome for Mac update patches another zero-day vulnerability

body>

For the second time this spring, Google has issued an emergency Chrome for Mac update that patches critical security flaws.

Chrome 100.0.4896.127 details one of the flaws, CVE-2022-1364, which is listed with a severity of high. It is a Type Confusion in V8 vulnerability, Google's open source high-performance JavaScript and WebAssembly engine. According to a blog post, Google is aware that an exploit for CVE-2022-1364 exists in the wild. When run, it can cause Chrome to crash or allow arbitrary code to be executed, which is never a good thing.

As usual, Google is restricting access to specifics about the vulnerability information until a majority of users are updated. Google previously patched its JavaScript engine in Chrome for Mac version 99.0.4844.84 to also fix a vulnerability that was known to have been exploited.

The update is rolling out to Mac users over the coming days/weeks, but you can get it manually by going to chrome://settings/help or Preferences About Chrome Check for Update. Then click Relaunch to install the update.