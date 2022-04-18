Emergency Google Chrome for Mac update patches another zero-day vulnerability

It's time to update your browser again.

(Macworld.com) on

body>

For the second time this spring, Google has issued an emergency Chrome for Mac update that patches critical security flaws.

Chrome 100.0.4896.127 details one of the flaws, CVE-2022-1364, which is listed with a severity of high. It is a Type Confusion in V8 vulnerability, Google's open source high-performance JavaScript and WebAssembly engine. According to a blog post, Google is aware that an exploit for CVE-2022-1364 exists in the wild. When run, it can cause Chrome to crash or allow arbitrary code to be executed, which is never a good thing.

As usual, Google is restricting access to specifics about the vulnerability information until a majority of users are updated. Google previously patched its JavaScript engine in Chrome for Mac version 99.0.4844.84 to also fix a vulnerability that was known to have been exploited.

The update is rolling out to Mac users over the coming days/weeks, but you can get it manually by going to chrome://settings/help or Preferences About Chrome Check for Update. Then click Relaunch to install the update.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Simon

Michael Simon

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Cate Bacon

Aruba Instant On AP11D

The strength of the Aruba Instant On AP11D is that the design and feature set support the modern, flexible, and mobile way of working.

Dr Prabigya Shiwakoti

Aruba Instant On AP11D

Aruba backs the AP11D up with a two-year warranty and 24/7 phone support.

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?