How to report and block someone on Discord

body>

Joining Discord servers usually goes well—you connect with awesome people you already know or you meet cool new people in a bigger community.

But people are people, and so occasionally you may encounter rude or harassing behavior. You can lessen this possibility by preemptively closing your direct messages, but if you haven't yet—or you're on a server where the mod team is sleeping on the job—here's how to immediately address the issue.

How to report someone on Discord

On mobile, you'll only see the Report Spam button in direct messages. To block, you'll have to open the user's profile. On mobile, you'll only see the Report Spam button in direct messages. To block, you'll have to open the user's profile. PCWorld

For direct messages, hit the red Report Spam button in your chat with the person. If you feel that extra measures are warranted, take a screenshot of the problematic direct messages and the user's profile, then fill out this form on the Discord website.

For situations where someone is acting up on a server (and the moderators aren't intervening), submit a link to the troublesome message(s) via Discord's report form. On a laptop or desktop PC, you'll obtain this info by hovering your mouse over the message, clicking the horizontal three-dot icon, and choosing Copy Message Link. On mobile, long-press the message, then choose Copy Message Link.

If you find GIFs of cats taking selfies objectionable, you'll need to copy the message link to file a report with Discord. (Please don't, though—it's so cute.) If you find GIFs of cats taking selfies objectionable, you'll need to copy the message link to file a report with Discord. (Please don't, though—it's so cute.) PCWorld

How to block someone on Discord

You'll find the block option on a user's profile. For laptop and desktop users, click on the person's name, then their avatar, and then on the vertical three-dot icon in the window that appears. Mobile users should tap on the person's name, then the horizontal three-dot icon.

The block option in the desktop app. You'll take a similar series of steps on mobile, though the icons look a little different. The block option in the desktop app. You'll take a similar series of steps on mobile, though the icons look a little different. PCWorld

Blocking a user has an instantaneous effect. Discord hides their messages on shared servers behind a dropdown menu, disables direct messaging between you, and turns off friend requests. (If you were already friends before, that connection will break.) But this effect is not fully two-way—the other person can still see your messages.

(By the way, if you were wondering why bother with reporting if blocking instantly shuts down spam or other unwanted messages—reporting them first helps keep the service free of jerks and bots overall. You're likely not only person or server they've targeted.)

What to do after

Reporting and blocking should nip everything in the bud. However, if the person makes more accounts after being banned, report them again—and specifically call them out for this circumvention of their punishment. (It's under Report other issue.)

Otherwise, if your peace has been restored, you can get back to enjoying Discord. Make the most of the service with our beginner's guide to Discord, which includes handy tricks for speedier navigation, message formatting, and getting your notifications under control.