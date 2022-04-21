Steam’s best-selling ‘game’ is now the Steam Deck

Valve's portable PC gaming machine is allegedly selling better than any game on the Steam platform.

(PC World) on

Have you heard of the Steam Deck? It's kind of a big deal. Valve's self-designed portable gaming machine combines the power of a modest laptop with some incredible custom software to make the most exciting hardware since the Nintendo Switch. And that's not just us saying it. According to Steam's ever-present store sales chart, the Steam Deck is now sitting right at the top, meaning there are more people paying for it than the most popular PC games.

Steam Deck sales chart

Valve

The Steam Deck's proud new placement was spotted by HotHardware, but take it with a grain of salt. It does make sense that the gadget would be a best-seller, since it's been preordered into the latter part of the year and it's easily the least-expensive hardware of its kind. Valve's chart is also based on revenue, not unit sales, so it also makes sense that a popular PC that sells for hundreds of dollars would land ahead of a pack of $20 to $60 games in pure dollar terms. At the time of writing it's flip-flopping with Elden Ring for the top spot, and depending on your region, you might not see it in the list at all.

But the Steam sales chart is merely a proprietary ranking, and doesn't actually give quantifiable sales numbers. While Valve's hardware has appeared there before, the company could simply pin the Steam Deck at the top of the list if it wanted to. We're not saying that's what happenedâ€¦but we'd be remiss if we didn't point out the possibility.

As of now the Steam Deck is completely sold out, and getting an order in now means you'll be waiting until at least October to get one in your hands in the United States. If you can't wait that long, be sure to check out our quick FAQ video on the Steam Deck above. It won't actually make the wait any shorter, but at least you'll get your burning questions answered.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Crider

Michael Crider

PC World
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Cate Bacon

Aruba Instant On AP11D

The strength of the Aruba Instant On AP11D is that the design and feature set support the modern, flexible, and mobile way of working.

Dr Prabigya Shiwakoti

Aruba Instant On AP11D

Aruba backs the AP11D up with a two-year warranty and 24/7 phone support.

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?