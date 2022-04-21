Why you should wait to build a new PC

With powerful new hardware on the market and graphics cards finally dipping down towards reasonable prices, Adam is ready to build a new gaming desktop. But hold your horses: Gordon has five reasons that he (and you) should wait a little while before taking the plunge. Want to know why? Then check out the latest PCWorld YouTube video!



Gordon Ung's advice might sound familiar to any PC builder out there: new hardware is going to be a lot better. But isn't that always true? Yes, but right now there's a confluence of new tech that's right on the horizon. A new generation of CPUs in Intel's 13th-generation Core designs and AMD's Ryzen 4 architecture could be a huge leap forward. Those new designs should make DDR5 memory a lot cheaper and more accessible, and new, more power-hungry GPUs are coming in with an upgrade to ATX 3.0 power supplies to turn them on. Finally, all this extra hardware might be capped off by a vast increase in storage read and write speed with solid-state drives based on the next generation PCIe 5 interface.

In short, if you can wait six months to a year to start your next build, you'll find your high-end choices greatly expanded. Of course that isn't all that helpful if you need a new PC right now. If you just can't wait, you'll still see some amazing performance compared to a desktop from just a few years ago. If you like this kind of quick video tip, be sure to subscribe to PCWorld on YouTube!