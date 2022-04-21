Sony’s DualSense controller can now be updated on a PC, no PS5 needed

It's a huge help to PC gamers who love Sony's controller design, but not its consoles.

The DualSense controller for the PlayStation 5 is pretty great, with a comfy new body and some incredibly granular vibration motors. It's also surprisingly adaptable for gaming on a PC with that built-in touchpad. Like the latest versions of the Xbox controller, PC gamers have embraced the DualSense, and Steam even includes game profiles for it. Now it's even easier to use a DualSense as your main PC game controller, because you don't need a PS5 to update the firmware.

As reported by The Verge, Sony just released a firmware update tool for Windows. All you need is a USB-C cable and a little patience. The controller has some fairly complex mechanisms at work inside, so you can expect fairly regular updates from Sony. Notably, Sony never released a similar tool for the PS4's DualShock 4 controller, though it's also popular among PC gamers.

The DualSense is fairly easy to find at retail stores (for a hefty $70 price tag), but the actual console is almost impossible to find without serious legwork. The ability to update the controller without a console is essential, and shows that Sony's getting more serious about support for PC gamers. The company announced that it's expanding its PC gaming offerings of former PlayStation exclusives through the PlayStation Studios publisher. It's already released serious crowd-pleasers like Horizon Zero Dawn, God of War, and Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves.

Of course, Sony is still primarily focused on its console as the home of exclusive new titles. Though Microsoft is letting the Xbox and PC share its big-name games more or less equally, Sony isn't letting its AAA games come to PC without a significant wait, even on its revamped PlayStation Plus streaming service.

Michael Crider

Michael Crider

PC World (US online)
