Macworld Podcast: macOS 13 features we want to see at WWDC

Version 13 of the Mac operating system will make its debut at WWDC this June. And while we don't know what Apple will reveal, we do know what we want to see. In this episode of the Macworld Podcast, it's our wishlist for macOS 13.

This is episode 789 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola.

You can read our macOS 13 wishlist.

