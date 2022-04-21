The original HomePod is having a moment and we’re not sure why

Used models are selling for big bucks all of a sudden.

When Apple quit selling its HomePod speaker last year, fans didn't exactly rush to scoop up the remaining models. Models lingered on shelves after they were discontinued, and you could find white models for as low as $199 months later.

But now they're suddenly very popular. A check of StockX shows that HomePod models that were selling for under $300 back in 2021 are now selling for upwards of $550, with a couple of sales topping $700. eBay sales aren't quite as high, but they've been regularly selling for over the original MSRP of $349.

Used HomePod prices have increased in recent months.

We're not sure why. While Apple devices generally hold their value, this is strange for a device that languished on shelves for years. Granted, Apple is still updating it and it's definitely one of the best-sounding smart speakers, but to suddenly be selling for more than its original MSRP is definitely odd.

So if you have a HomePod that's collecting dust or sitting on a shelf in your closet, you might want to explore selling it. You could get enough for a HomePod mini and an iPhone SE.

Michael Simon

