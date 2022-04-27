Welcome to an all-new Macworld, wherever you are

body>

Macworld has been the go-to resource for those seeking help and advice in navigating Apple's product universe since way back in 1984.

In the heavily print-centric world that was the 80s, and even into the 90s and early 00s, it made sense for independent editors in far-flung corners of the world to deliver local news to local audiences.

This idea was recognized in the previously decentralized organization of parent company, Foundry (then known as IDG Communications), a subsidiary of IDG Inc. As such, we saw independent Macworld titles set up in the U.S., U.K., Australia, Germany (where it is known as MacWelt), Sweden, Spain and elsewhere around the world.

But in more recent years, as we have moved to an online-first business model, we find that the physical location of our readers is of less importance than the language they speak. Our various Macworld editions now find themselves catering not only to Apple users in the country in which they are producing content, but all over the globe.

Centralizing our editorial teams is a long overdue process, but one that started behind closed doors a little over a year ago when I took over Macworld English Language as Editor in Chief and we appointed Michael Simon as Executive Editor.

Today we take our next big step in this ongoing process, as we merge our Macworld brands in the U.K. and U.S., combining our content on a single domain, and uniting our team of editors that also includes Roman Loyola and Jason Cross in the U.S., Karen Haslam and David Price in the U.K., plus various other contributors with whom you are likely already familiar.

This reformed Macworld team will continue to provide all the Apple news, analysis, tips, expert reviews and buying advice you expect from the brand, but that coverage is going to be bigger and better than ever, targeting English-language Apple users wherever they are.

A lot has gone on behind the scenes to implement this merger, and it's possible that a few gremlins have gone unnoticed. Please don't hesitate to reach out to myself or one of the team with any gripes, comments or suggestions.