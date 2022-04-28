Apple launches its iPhone Self Service Repair Store but don’t expect any savings

Fix your iPhone SE, iPhone 12, or iPhone 13.

(Macworld.com) on

body>

As announced last year, Apple has launched its official Self Service Repair Store with an array of parts and tools to fix broken iPhone SE (third-gen), iPhone 12, and iPhone 13 models. The store offers more than 200 individual parts and tools, from security screws for $0.10 apiece to Pro Max displays for more than $300.

The Self Service Repair program doesn't appear to offer significant savings for the most common iPhone repair—a cracked screen. For example, Apple charges $269.95 for an iPhone 13 Display Bundle, which includes the display, screw kit, adhesive, and two security screws, with a credit of $33.60 for returning the broken display after fixing it, for a final cost of $236.35. The same repair would cost $279 if you brought it to an Apple Store, a savings of $42.65.

However, Apple also recommends buying a Heated Display Pocket for $108, Display Press for $216, and a heated display removal fixture for $256.35. Most repair shops would already have these items, of course, but if you're fixing a single iPhone it's probably not worth it.

For a battery replacement, Apple charges a flat fee of $69, but a bundle will cost you about $47 after the replaced part return credit. Apple also offers kits to repair the bottom speaker, camera, Taptic Engine, and SIM tray. Those repairs are more difficult to compare, but the parts prices seem reasonable, with an iPhone 13 Pro Max camera bundle costing less than $90 after the return credit. However, you'll still need to purchase extra equipment.

Apple offers an array of manuals that repairers can peruse before they purchase parts. They're very detailed and offer step-by-step instructions as well as safety tips and any additional materials you may need, such as clean, dry, untreated sand in case of a battery thermal event.

The tools offered on the Self Service Repair site are the same used by Apple's repair network. All of the parts and tools are available à la carte as well as in bundles, and users can also rent tool kits for $49 a week.

Apple says it will offer manuals, parts, and tools to perform repairs on Macs with Apple silicon later this year.

Michael Simon

Michael Simon

Macworld.com
